"That is what could happen at Tottenham" - Antonio Conte told he needs to sign Eric Dier replacement

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been advised to bring in reinforcements at centre-back to improve the quality of defending at the club. Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie urged Spurs to make a signing that would have an impact similar to Virgil van Dijk's move to Liverpool which transformed the identity of Jurgen Klopp's side.

- @Gazzetta_it Spurs target Stefan de Vrij is no longer 'essential' for Inter Milan and an exit is possible this summer. Spurs target Stefan de Vrij is no longer 'essential' for Inter Milan and an exit is possible this summer. - @Gazzetta_it https://t.co/XGOWK7moDK

The comments came after Tottenham emerged as frontrunners to sign Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij, who has just six months left on his contract with the Nerazzurri. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are expected to be in competition for the 30-year-old's signature as well.

Eric Dier is tied to the team until 2024 but Spurs should be looking for a replacement, according to McAvennie. He said:

"I can’t believe that they think Dier is the best centre-half at the club," he told Football Insider. "I still think he is a midfield player. I just do not know why they do not go out and buy a centre-half. Go and buy one of the big boys if they want to compete."

"Look at the difference with Van Dijk at Liverpool. It changed over night and that is what could happen at Tottenham. Go out and buy a top centre-half. It is no disrespect to Dier. Tottenham are a big club and Dier has a mistake in him."

"So I would think brining in a huge calibre centre-half would be the first thing that would change the club. I think it would be a win-win. I just do not understand why they are not doing that."

Eric Dier's botched clearance led to a corner from which Brentford scored their second goal in Tottenham's recent 2-2 draw with the Bees.

Tottenham player praised for being named in starting line-up after intense World Cup

Ivan Perisic has shown great determination as he was named in the starting lineup just days after the World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic has received extensive praise for his commitment to the game, after being named in the starting lineup for Spurs' clash against Brentford as the Premier League returned after its World Cup break. Perisic played every game for Croatia as they reached the semi-finals and even made an appearance in their third-place playoff match.

Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold Japhet Tanganga starts in defence while Ivan Perisic is back and straight into the line-up. Here's how Spurs line-up today at Brentford. What do you make of the team? football.london/tottenham-hots… Japhet Tanganga starts in defence while Ivan Perisic is back and straight into the line-up. Here's how Spurs line-up today at Brentford. What do you make of the team? football.london/tottenham-hots…

Perisic played 722 minutes in the World Cup, which was only less than Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, Josko Gvardiol, and Sofyan Amrabat (amongst outfield players). He has played a vital role for the Croatian national team, making 123 appearances and being a key part of their World Cup runs in 2018 and 2022.

