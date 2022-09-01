“That is not helpful” – Jurgen Klopp confirms injury blow to Liverpool star after late win over Newcastle 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson has suffered a hamstring injury following their victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday (August 31).

The Reds went into the break a goal down thanks to an Alexander Isak strike, who scored on his Magpies debut following his club-record move from Real Sociedad.

Roberto Firmino kept up his sparkling run of form to equalize for the hosts on the hour mark. Later, Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner to send Anfield into delerium.

Paddy Power @paddypower FULL-TIME: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle. Liverpool get the winner in the 8th minute of the five allotted minutes of added time! FULL-TIME: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle. Liverpool get the winner in the 8th minute of the five allotted minutes of added time!

The win moves Liverpool into fifth, but the three points appear to have come at a cost. Henderson was subbed off in the 71st and the German boss confirmed to BT Sport after the game that the switch wasn't tactical. He stated (via Anfield Watch):

"We have another problem with Hendo. It's his hamstring. That is not helpful."

The England international has played every game for the club so far this term, but may now face a spell on the sidelines. Liverpool are in the midst of a midfield injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones all currently out.

Jurgen Klopp 'really happy' with late Liverpool win

The Anfield crowd were getting audibly irritated by Newcastle's time-wasting tactics throughout the clash, although the visitors will be furious to concede such a late goal.

The fourth official had indicated five minutes of added time, but Carvalho smashed the ball home in the 98th minute of the encounter. After the full-time whistle, Klopp couldn't hide his delight at scoring such a late winner, as he told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):

"The perfect moment to win this game because it was a difficult game, very passionate, aggressive defending. It's difficult to pick up the rhythm from a game where everything clicked immediately and you find yourself in situations where it isn't clicking immediately.

"Even before we were 1-0 down we looked in situations a little bit desperate. We had to force ourselves to keep calm a little more and keep going. In the end we forced it and what a wonderful goal from the birthday kid. This is the best way to win a football game. I think that we scored after 90+8 is the perfect response. I'm really happy about that."

On Carvalho, Klopp added:

"For him it's his second goal. Fantastic boy, we changed pretty much everything, very offensive orientated but he can also play there. If a boy is as good as he is then he needs the moment."

Premier League @premierleague



An incredible finale as Liverpool grab the win with the last kick of the match, thanks to Fabio Carvalho's close-range finish



#LIVNEW FULL-TIME Liverpool 2-1 NewcastleAn incredible finale as Liverpool grab the win with the last kick of the match, thanks to Fabio Carvalho's close-range finish FULL-TIME Liverpool 2-1 NewcastleAn incredible finale as Liverpool grab the win with the last kick of the match, thanks to Fabio Carvalho's close-range finish#LIVNEW https://t.co/d9on3kr4KW

Liverpool will take on Merseyside rivals Everton next at Goodison Park on September 3.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit