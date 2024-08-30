"That is the idea behind (signing him)" - Erik ten Hag explains why Manchester United are pursuing deal for Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed why the Red Devils are pursuing a deal for Manuel Ugarte. United are looking to complete the reported £50 move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before the summer transfer window deadline day.

Ten Hag has claimed that his team have three number 10s while they lack a holding midfielder. Hence, they pursued Ugarte to fill that position in the squad. Speaking on the same, Ten Hag said in a recent press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"We had three No.10s, we didn't have any more holding midfielders, we had one. So that is the idea behind [signing him]."

Trending

Manchester United are set to play Liverpool on Sunday, September 1. Ugarte won't make his debut in that game as United have missed the registration deadline.

Ugarte, though, is set to add some much-needed steel to United's midfield. He made 37 appearances for PSG last season and the 23-year-old has also played 23 times for Uruguay in his career.

Chelsea reportedly showed interest in Ugarte last summer before the player moved to PSG. The midfielder, however, is finally set to arrive in the Premier League with the Red Devils.

Expert explains why Manuel Ugarte is a good fit for Manchester United

South American expert Tim Vickery thinks Manchester United look fragile in the middle of the park. He reckons Ugarte is the player who can help Ten Hag solve the matter. Speaking on Sky Sports, Vickery said (via United in Focus):

“It’s such a good fit because we saw through last season, and especially in that curtain raiser against Fulham that hole in the centre of the United midfield, how easy they were to play through."

Vickery suggested that the game against Liverpool would have been the perfect stage for Ugarte to make his debut. That, however, won't be the case, as mentioned earlier, he will miss the match.

The Uruguayan, though, could come in handy with time. Casemiro has looked vulnerable against fast teams and the Brazilian doesn't have the legs to play at a high tempo. Hence, a player like Ugarte could be a game-changer for Manchester United and perhaps the final piece of the puzzle for Ten Hag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback