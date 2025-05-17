"That is very important" - Casemiro gives honest verdict on Manchester United's season under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United's experienced midfielder Casemiro has claimed that winning the Europa League this term is 'very important'. This comes after United have withstood their weakest run in the Premier League this term.

Speaking on Telemundo Deportes about the Red Devils' stint under Ruben Amorim's management this term, Casemiro said (via Manchester Evening News):

“We know that in the Premier League, it didn't go as we had hoped. Well, we have a great opportunity against Tottenham to bring happiness and joy not only to ourselves but also to the club and the fans. That is very important.

He continued:

“But we know that the season, regarding matches, was not good, especially for a club like Manchester United. Here, we always expect titles and to be at the top of the table. But we have a very good opportunity and a very nice challenge to win a title and have a bit of happiness at the end of the season.”

The Red Devils' 1-0 defeat to Chelsea yesterday (May 16) was their 18th loss of the league campaign. They are also just above the relegation region in the league standings (16th) with only 39 points.

With one league game left to play, Manchester United will end the campaign without winning back-to-back league games for the first time in history (Squawka on X). However, winning the Europa League could help them salvage their poorest league run since inception.

"We are going to do everything to win the final" - Manchester United head coach

Manchester United Finalist Access Day - UEFA Europa League 2025 Final - Source: Getty

Ruben Amorim has vowed that his squad will do everything to win the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. This comes after United have been poor in the league, leading to concerns regarding their probability of attaining the UEL.

In a press briefing ahead of the game against Spurs, Amorim said (via UtdDistrict on X):

"We are going to do everything to win the final. I feel it in the team, and we will be ready. We have five days to prepare."

Amid their insignificant Premier League run, United have not registered any defeats in the Europa League this term. It's expected that they will extend their unbeaten run and put smiles on the faces of their faithful supporters in the final. The encounter between United and Tottenham will be played in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21.

