“That was important in my performances” - Mohamed Salah opens up on difference between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp that inspired Liverpool to PL title 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has outlined the difference between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp that led to the 2025 title triumph. The Reds have secured their second Premier League title this season under the Dutch manager.

Ad

Slot replaced Klopp at the Merseyside club last summer and has hit the ground running. Liverpool, interestingly, enjoyed tremendous success under the German manager, including winning their first league title in three decades in 2020.

Speaking to L'Equipe, as cited by The Daily Mail, Salah suggested that Arne Slot's direct approach helped the Reds win the league this season.

"In preseason, Arne came to see me and asked me to be an example for the other players. I told him not to worry because I'm always at my best, not to set an example but because I'm like that. He told me what he expected of me in the game, with a lot of responsibilities in the animation, I liked that," said Salah.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Arne is very direct, he brought the competition back into play, whereas with Jurgen we were perhaps a little too much in our comfort zone towards the end. Arne and his staff are more open to discussion, to the exchange of feelings, I think that was important in my performances. And, above all, it led us to success."

Ad

The Egyptian forward has enjoyed a tremendous season with Liverpool, scoring 33 goals and setting up 23 more from 49 games across competitions.

How many trophies did Jurgen Klopp win with Liverpool?

Jürgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp spent nine seasons with Liverpool, and helped the club to eight trophies. The German manager took charge at Anfield in the summer of 2015, and oversaw 491 games in charge.

Ad

The Reds won 299 and lost 93 of their games under Klopp, registering a 60.90% win ratio. The German manager helped the Merseyside club win one Premier League, one Champions League, and one FA Cup.

Liverpool also lifted two EFL Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, once Community Shield, and one FIFA Club World Cup under his guidance. The Reds reached the UEFA Champions League finals on two other occasions but came up second best against Real Madrid.

They also reached the UEFA Europa League final in Klopp's debut season, but were defeated by Sevilla. The German manager ended his stay at Anfield last summer to take a sabbatical from football management. He currently serves as Red Bull's Global Head of Football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More