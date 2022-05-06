"That was very important" - Ronald Araujo points out what Barcelona boss Xavi has brought back to the team

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has revealed that Xavi's arrival has 'changed everything' for the club.

The Blaugrana have endured a tough campaign but have seen improved results under their former midfielder.

Languishing in ninth position in the La Liga table in October under Ronald Koeman, Barcelona have climbed all the way up to second now.

They've lost only three of 22 league games under Xavi so far, winning 15, while also reaching the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Reflecting on the period after Xavi's appointment, Araujo told Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo (via BarcaBlaugranes):

“Now we are fine, although the season did not end as we wanted. We have to be humble as a team and recognize where we come from. We started the first part of the season very badly, emotionally we were also bad. But with the arrival of Xavi everything changed.

“The team has grown, it feels strong and we are learning a lot. Xavi has returned and given us back the Barça philosophy that has been lost in recent years. That was very important."

Barcelona were dealt a hammer blow before the start of the season. Talisman Lionel Messi was not offered a new contract due to La Liga's financial fair play regulations and had to leave the club.

They unsurprisingly struggled without his services, bowing out in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Following a rocky eight months, the Blaugrana will now end their 2021-22 season without a trophy, but there are clear signs of improvement under Xavi.

"I'm sure next season will be a great season" - Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Barcelona secured some huge results under Xavi, such as the 4-0 El Clasico win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid and another 4-2 win over Napoli in the Europa League.

There's hope for the future, and Araujo is optimistic that next year could be 'great'. He said:

“We played a great game against Madrid, in Napoli, against Atlético... That’s where we can go and more. It’s true that in the end we couldn’t win titles, but we have to be humble and trust a lot in the work that is being done. I’m sure next season will be a great season.”

The Blaugrana have only four league games left to play this season - against Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Getafe and the season finale against Champions League semifinalists Villarreal on May 22.

