"That would be insane feeling for me” - Real Madrid star admits dream of becoming club captain 

Federico Valverde has expressed his desire to one day become Real Madrid captain and says working with the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos is helping him.

The 25-year-old has become a superstar at the Santiago Bernabeu following his arrival from Uruguayan outfit Penarol in 2018. He has made 213 appearances across competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists.

Valverde has won the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups, and the UEFA Super Cup. The Uruguay international has accomplished success that many can only dream of.

However, the Real Madrid midfielder also has another ambition in mind as he wants to eventually become captain of Los Blancos. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s my dream to be Real Madrid captain one day. That would be insane feeling for me, as it was with Uruguay”.

Valverde continued by namedropping Modric, Kroos, and Dani Carvajal as Real Madrid captains whom he looks up to:

“Here I always try to learn from Modrić, Carvajal, Kroos. They're our captains… our mirrors. Being Real Madrid captain would be a dream."

There had been some speculation about Valverde's future in the summer amid the signing of Jude Bellingham. Carlo Ancelotti's squad is brimming with midfield talent including Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Valverde bagged his first goal of the season for Madrid in a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad on September 17. It was after that game when he commented on his future (via Romano):

"Premier League offers? I have the ability to play for Real. The day I don't feel like that, I'm probably going to look for another solution or Real itself will look for one for me."

It's clear that Valverde sees his future with Los Blancos and has hopes of eventually becoming captain. His excellent showings for Ancelotti's side are doing him no harm in trying to fulfill those dreams.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on difficult test against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League

Napoli beat Braga 2-1 in their UCL opener.

Real Madrid started their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a last-gasp 1-0 win against Bundesliga side Union Berlin. Bellingham struck in the 90+4th minute to secure all three points in Los Blancos' Group C opener.

The 14-time European champions turn their attention to Napoli on Tuesday (October 3). The reigning Serie A champions are a side Ancelotti knows well having coached them previously. He's talked up Gli Azzurri as a side that are well drilled under new coach Rudi Garcia (via ESPN):

"Napoli are one of the best teams in Italy. They've maintained the same structure [under new coach Rudi Garcia]. They have a high level, they have individuals, and an atmosphere which pushes them."

Napoli have started the season with four wins from seven Serie A games and sit third in the league. Meanwhile, Madrid are top of La Liga with seven wins and one loss in eight games.