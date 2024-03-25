"That is a job which is fraught with danger" - Graeme Souness warns Manchester United managerial target over replacing Ten Hag

Premier League icon Graeme Souness has sent a serious warning to England manager Gareth Southgate about replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The former Liverpool midfielder advised the Three Lions boss against a switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United's 2023-24 season has been nothing to write home about so far, with the Red Devils out of the Premier League title race and the Champions League. They are currently sixth in the league table and have a mountain to climb to qualify for the Champions League next season.

These setbacks have put Erik ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford. According to ESPN, new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe isn't totally convinced by the Dutchman and is considering appointing Gareth Southgate as the club's new manager. However, Graeme Souness has warned the England boss about taking up the job.

“I don’t think he’d be a good fit," the pundit told talkSPORT. “That is a job which is fraught with danger, whoever gets it. Maybe we’re being rude to the current manager there – he may be there next year – but being manager of Man Utd carries a hell of a lot of weight on your shoulders."

“When you’re at a big football club like that, you wake up in the morning knowing: ‘I’m going to be confronted with several issues today that are going to be totally unexpected’. Every day you’re under scrutiny, every single move you make is scrutinized to the skies."

"He’s a thoroughly decent man and it would be a very, very hard ask for him to do that job. You’ve got to be so thick-skinned to be a manager of one of the big clubs today," the Liverpool legend added.

Gareth Southgate's contract with England expires in December this year. The tactician is reportedly focused on the European Championship coming up in the summer before turning his attention to the future.

Manchester United to reward key player with contract extension amid run of brilliant performances

Manchester United have decided to renew the contract of Scott McTominay following his impressive performances this season. That's according to a report from Daily Star which claims that United's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group are eager to tie the player to Old Trafford.

As per the story, the Red Devils are ready to hand the midfielder a pay rise on his current £60,000-per-week contract. It remains to be seen how things will develop between the two parties over the next couple of weeks.

McTominay has been one of the key players in Erik ten Hag's squad since the beginning of the season. The Scotsman has played 34 games for the club across all competitions this season, recording nine goals and three assists.