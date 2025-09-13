“That was just the best way to get over it” - Wayne Rooney reveals he attended party with Man City players after Manchester United's 6-1 derby loss

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said that he attended a party with Manchester City players following their 6-1 derby defeat in 2011. He said that it was his birthday party and he had invited players from both sides.

Ad

The Red Devils hosted their city rivals at Old Trafford in October 2011. In a shocking result, Manchester City came out trumps, winning 6-1. Mario Balotelli and Edin Dzeko scored a brace each, while David Silva and Sergio Aguero also scored a goal each. Darren Fletcher scored the only goal for the hosts.

Ahead of the Manchester Derby at the Etihad on Sunday, September 14, Wayne Rooney spoke about that heavy defeat. The Manchester United legend said on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sport:

Ad

Trending

"You could feel City coming up and getting closer to us.

"But to come to Old Trafford and win 6-1, I think that was a statement. It was horrible. Obviously, we went to 10 men, I have to say that as well. The second half just felt like it was goal after goal and you're just like, 'Ah, get me off this pitch.'

Ad

"After something like that, I'd never go out, I'd go home. I had a birthday party. City players were invited. I was literally sat there thinking, 'I need to cancel it.' And then obviously we've got the United lads and some of the City lads sat there."

When Kelly Cates asked if the players from both sides interacted, Rooney added:

Ad

"Yeah, course. In the end, there was me, Crouchy, Harty, we all got up and did a song by Backstreet Boys. That was just the best way to get over it."

Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 at the Etihad that season as well en route to winning the Premier League title.

Premier League legend predicts result of Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City are set to host city rivals Manchester United at the Etihad in the 2025-26 season's first Manchester Derby. City have had a poor start to the season with just one win and two defeats in three games. Meanwhile, United have won one, drawn one, and lost the other.

Ad

Meanwhile, Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer has predicted a win for Manchester City in the derby, telling Metro:

"Home win. It’s a huge game for both clubs already this season and it always is. But because of what’s happened to Man City and the pressure Man United could be under, it’s a huge game. I’ll go for a home win."

Both sides are missing some key players for the derby due to injuries. Manchester United will be without the likes of Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount. Meanwhile, Manchester City are missing the likes of Omar Marmoush, Ryan Cherki, and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More