"That is just an insult" – Ex-Chelsea star hits out at Frank Lampard critics for questioning Everton appointment

Former Chelsea player Geremi feels Frank Lampard has all the qualities to be a good manager, and saying otherwise is an insult to the former midfielder.

Lampard has taken over the role of Everton manager following the departure of Rafa Benitez and will be in charge of his first game later on Saturday.

This is Lampard’s second job in England, having been sacked as Chelsea manager nearly a year ago.

Everton will face Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a competition Lampard won four times as a player.

Geremi, Lampard's former teammate, believes just because he was sacked by Chelsea does not mean he doesn't have the qualities to be a manager.

"This profession is so interesting because if there aren’t the results, they will sack you, as Frank found out at Chelsea. It doesn’t mean you don’t have the quality. I don’t think they sacked Frank because he did not have the qualities to manage. If you say today that Frank doesn’t have the qualities or the capabilities to manage a top team, that is just an insult.

"He has a lot of experience as a footballer, he has passed his diploma to become a top manager, so only luck remains. Everton know what he can bring to their club. We want to see former players taking on the responsibility of management.

"This is important for the young players. Those who saw Frank play, how good and important he was, and he needs to transfer his knowledge to the young generation. It’s important for big players to pay this kind of role."

Frank Lampard will look to unlock Everton's true potential

After a bright start under Benitez, Everton's drop in form was alarming. Eventually, the Spaniard paid the price for failing to turn things around.

The Toffees have been in disarray of late and will need Frank Lampard to guide them in the right direction.

They have a good enough squad to challenge for a place in the top ten at least. But Frank Lampard's immediate task will be to instill some confidence in the squad.

A cup run at the expense of Brentford would be a good start.

