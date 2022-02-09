"That would just be typical Arsenal, wouldn't it?" - Kevin Phillips feels Gunners could repeat blunder

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has warned Arsenal against repeating their past mistakes with regards to Bukayo Saka's contract with the club. The England international's current deal with the Gunners is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Saka became an integral member of the club's starting line-up during the 2019-20 season. He enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side. His consistent performances also earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Saka was one of England's standout players at Euro 2020 and he has continued his impressive form this season. The winger's contract situation has, however, reportedly caught the attention of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Phillips believes Saka could run down his contract and leave the Gunners unless the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He has urged the London-based outfit to tie him down to a long-term deal and told Football Insider:

"Thar would just be typical Arsenal , wouldnt it? He's got 18 months left and they'll probably let it drag and all the way through. I'd get him signed up now if I was Arteta. I'd be onto the board telling them to get him tied down to a four, five-year deal. He's one of their best players, if not the best player. It's as simple as that."

Saka could follow a similar path to that of Robin van Persie unless the Gunners manage to convince the 20-year-old to sign a contract extension.

Former Arsenal striker van Persie was one of the Premier League's best strikers prior to his move to Manchester United in the summer of 2012. The Dutch forward decided against signing a contract with the Gunners towards the end of the 2011-12 season. This allowed Manchester United to sign him for just £24 million.

The winger is likely to be keen to join a club that will give him the opportunity to win silverware and play Champions League football. The Gunners currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and are at risk of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal must keep hold of their young stars if they are to continue their progress under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal currently possess a core group of talented youngsters in their squad who are seen as the future of the club. This includes the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard.

All of these players have been in impressive form for the Gunners this season and have thrived under the management of Mikel Arteta. The club must, therefore, do all in their power to hold onto their young talents if they are to continue progressing under the Spanish tactician.

The north London club are also in need of reinforcements next summer. The departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window has left them desperately short of attacking options. Alexandre Lacazette also looks set to depart the club on a free transfer in the summer.

