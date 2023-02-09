"That kid is different" - Barcelona legend Ronaldinho lavishes praise on Lionel Messi and offers advice in letter to his younger self

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has lavished praise on Lionel Messi and offered him advice in a heartwarming letter to his younger self.

The duo played 80 games together as teammates from 2004 to 2008. Ronaldinho was on the pitch when the Argentine made his senior debut for Barca in October 2004 against RCD Espanyol.

The two share several similarities in the way they played the game. Like Ronaldinho, Messi is an immaculate dribbler and has mastered the art of leaving defenders in the dust at will.

Their ability to make something out of nothing in the attacking third is arguably unmatched. Ronaldinho is one of countless people to acknowledge the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's brilliance.

Players' Tribune Football @TPTFootball Ronaldinho said this about Lionel Messi.



In a letter to his younger self. Ronaldinho said this about Lionel Messi.In a letter to his younger self. https://t.co/EEpkyBCdGL

In a letter to his younger self in the Players' Tribune, Ronaldinho wrote (h/t Firstpost):

"At Barcelona, you’ll hear about this kid on the youth team. He wears number 10 like you. He’s small like you. He plays with the ball like you. You and your teammates will go watch him play for Barcelona’s youth squad, and at that moment you’ll know he’s going to be more than a great footballer.

"That kid is different. His name is Leo Messi. Furthermore, Ronaldinho noted that his younger self would speak with the coach to bring Messi to the senior unit. When he arrives, the Barcelona players will be talking about him like the Brazilian players were talking about you.

"In the end, he gave a heartfelt suggestion to the young Messi saying, “Play with happiness. Play free. Just play with the ball."

Ronaldinho hung up his boots in January 2018 while he was at Fluminense in Brazil. Lionel Messi, 35, continues to go strong and the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across competitions this term.

Ronaldinho has backed former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to keep playing until 50

Ronaldinho has claimed that Lionel Messi has what it takes to keep playing until he is 50 years old. Speaking in an interview in December, Ronaldinho said (h/t Indian Express):

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ronaldinho: "I'm happy for Messi after he won the World Cup, it was missing for him." Ronaldinho: "I'm happy for Messi after he won the World Cup, it was missing for him." https://t.co/mfcFwliay1

"For me, he can play until he’s 50 because he has many more qualities than everyone else."

The Argentina icon played as a winger and as a centre-forward during his best years at Barcelona. Over time, Lionel Messi has tended to drop deep in games and use his playmaking abilities to create chances for his teammates.

Messi isn't immune to aging and is no longer the explosive runner that he once was. But his passing and finishing abilities have kept him at the very top of the game. For many, he is the frontrunner to win the Ballon d'Or later this year.

Poll : 0 votes