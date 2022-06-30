"That kid at left-back is amazing; take note of him" - What Erik ten Hag had said about Tyrell Malacia ahead of his Manchester United transfer

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is set to join Manchester United on a transfer worth €15 million this summer, with both clubs reaching an agreement, as per Manchester Evening News. Interestingly, new Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag had hailed the player as 'amazing' a few years ago.
The tactician was able to witness the 22-year-old talent during his time as Ajax's coach. Ten Hag, during a clash between Ajax and Feyenoord, was captured speaking about Tyrell Malacia while sitting on the substitutes bench with his assistants.
Speaking in Dutch, the tactician, commenting on Malacia's performance, said to one of his assistants:
"That kid at left-back is amazing. Take note of him."
Coach Michael Reiziger, who was sitting next to the Dutchman, was seen writing something down on his pad before nodding back at him, apparently in agreement with what Ten Hag had said.
This isn't the only time Ten Hag has had something impressive to say about Malacia. The Manchester United manager was quizzed on the possibility of signing the defender for Ajax last year, and here's what he said:
"We do think he is a good player, yes. A transfer for Malacia to us is not an issue in the first place. Before we get all speculations again; it does not play at all."
"We can accommodate a departure of (Nicolas) Tagliafico within our current selection. If it is really necessary, we have a shadow list indeed. Whether Malacia is on that list? I'm not going to tell you," he added.
Who else could Erik Ten Hag lure to Manchester United this summer?
Apart from Tyrell Malacia, Ten Hag is also exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for the Red Devils this summer. The duo worked during their time at Ajax, and the tactician is determined to reignite their partnership at Manchester United next season.
The likes of Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen have also been linked with the Red Devils. It remains to be seen who all end up joining the Premier League giants in the coming weeks.