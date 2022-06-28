“The agreement with Manchester United is there” – Eredivisie club chief confirms Old Trafford move will be imminent if player says yes

Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen has confirmed that Manchester United are attempting to hijack a deal for their defender Tyrell Malacia, adding that a deal is 'imminent'.

Malacia is a promising 22-year-old left-back who made 50 appearances for the Eredivisie giants last season as he helped his side to the Europa Conference League final.

The defender made his Netherlands debut last September. He will be hopeful of securing a spot in Louis van Gaal's side ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Manchester United were attempting to hijack a deal for Malacia, with the Red Devils offering the Dutch side €15 million plus add-ons. The Italian journalist also claimed that Lyon had a verbal agreement for the defender as they had offered €12 million plus €3 million in add-ons.

Romano has now claimed that the Feyenoord director Arnesen has confirmed that United have accelerated their attempts to capture the left-back. Romano quotes Arnesen as telling 1908.nl:

“The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell. If Malacia says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent."

If Malacia does decide to make the move to Old Trafford, he would become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. He will compete for a spot at left-back with Luke Shaw and Alex Telles at United.

Feyenoord left-back claims he is ready for 'next step' in career when asked about Manchester United move

Malacia has played 136 times for the Rotterdam giants since graduating from the club's youth academy, which he had been at since 2008.

The pacy defender has just two years left on his current deal. United appear to be grabbing somewhat of a bargain with the deal as they desperately seek to improve their defensive options.

Last month, Malacia was questioned by Dutch TV station RTV Rijnmond as to whether or not he would be ready for a move to Manchester United. He grinned widely and replied (per Fr12.nl):

“I am certainly ready for the next step. But first I want to focus on the Orange squad and play here. I feel like everything happens for a reason and everything is written."

“If it’s the right time, it’s the right time. I’m not really thinking about it, it’s in the back of my mind. But I don’t want to comment on it.”

