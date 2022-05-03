“That could knock the confidence” – Micah Richards names the ‘only thing’ that can derail Manchester City in Premier League title race with Liverpool

Former Premier League winner Micah Richards believes exiting the UEFA Champions League could impact Manchester City in their title race with Liverpool.

Both the Citizens and the Reds are engaged in an extremely tight battle for the league title. City are currently top of the Premier League table with 83 points from 34 matches while Liverpool are a point behind in second.

The Reds beat Newcastle United 1-0 on 30 April to claim the top spot before Pep Guardiola's side returned to the summit with a 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United.

The two teams have also made it into the semifinals of the Champions League, with the second leg of both their ties set to take place this week. Both sides hold leads in their respective last-four clashes as well.

Speaking after Manchester City's win at Leeds, Richard opined that a Champions League exit could knock the Citizens' confidence. He told Sky Sports (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“The only thing is, if Man City were to go out in the Champions League, that could knock the confidence. When you go into big games and you think you’re well prepared and you lose, it knocks the stuffing out of you. That’s the only thing I see hampering the rest of City’s [season].”

Manchester City face tougher task in Champions League semis than Liverpool

Liverpool currently hold a 2-0 lead in their Champions League semifinal tie against Villarreal. An own goal and Sadio Mane's strike helped them pick up a comfortable win at Anfield in the first leg.

Manchester City, meanwhile, had to work hard to secure a 4-3 win against Real Madrid in the first leg at the Etihad. Guardiola's side could be made to rue their missed chances when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu this week.

City will undoubtedly have a tougher task on their hands as they will be up against a better opponent with a slender lead. They will likely have to give their all to make it into the Champions League final, which could affect them when they return to Premier League action next weekend.

Following their respective midweek clashes, Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the league on 8 May. The Citizens, meanwhile, will host Newcastle United that same day.

Jurgen Klopp's men will end their league season with matches against Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester City will also have games against Wolves and Villa, with a visit to West Ham United in between.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee