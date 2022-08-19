“That was the last discussion we had and he was right” – Taiwo Awoniyi lifts lid on what Jurgen Klopp told him before Liverpool exit

Nottingham Forest new signing Taiwo Awoniyi has lifted the lid on what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told him before he departed Anfield, as per the Telegraph.

The Nigerian striker joined Forest from Union Berlin for £18.45 million and scored his first Premier League goal in a 1-0 win over West Ham United on August 14.

He impressed with The Iron Ones last season, boasting a record of 20 goals in 43 appearances for the German outfit.

However, before he headed to the Bundesliga, Awoniyi was plying his trade at Liverpool.

The centre-forward has touched on his time with the Merseysiders, having been unable to feature due to permit issues.

He said:

“Even when I was in Liverpool’s second team I learned so much. The way they set up training, and all the fantastic players around me, made it a learning process."

The Nigerian then discussed his departure, revealing what Anfield boss Klopp had told him before leaving:

“Before I left, he (Klopp) told me that Union Berlin were pushing everything to sign me permanently. He said, ‘That is the key for a player, the moment a team wants to sign you so much that means you belong there.’ That was the last discussion we had and he was right.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



The City Ground is rocking! Awoniyi opens his Forest account on his debut!!The City Ground is rocking! Awoniyi opens his Forest account on his debut!! ⚽The City Ground is rocking! 🔊 https://t.co/28C4NKamRN

Nottingham Forest astounding transfer window includes Liverpool acquisition

Williams arrived from Anfield

Forest are close to having made 16 transfers so far this summer in what has been a hugely busy time for the The Tricky Trees.

Their latest signing is set to be Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The young Englishman is on the brink of joining in an astounding £35 million plus add ons deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

He will join the likes of former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, former Liverpool defender Neco Williams and Awoniyi at the City Ground.

Forest have lost many of their squad members since last season, with a lot of players having been loanees.

Ethan Lamb @ethanlamb01



The Steve Cooper effect



#NFFC Nottingham Forest currently have more points than Liverpool and Manchester United combined…The Steve Cooper effect Nottingham Forest currently have more points than Liverpool and Manchester United combined…The Steve Cooper effect 😉#NFFC https://t.co/nxunscJcUm

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not so active in the market despite an injury crisis having hit the Merseyside club.

Thiago Alcantara is the latest player to be sidelined with a hamstring problem which has led to speculation that Klopp's side may re-enter the market.

However, the German is adamant that his side are well covered in midfield, saying:

"I know what will now come up, it’s clear. We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough. But the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen."

