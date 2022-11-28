“That is why we would like to do it for him” – Bernardo Silva claims Portugal want to beat Uruguay in FIFA World Cup game to dedicate it to ‘fantastic player’ 

Portugal star Bernardo Silva wants to beat Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup and dedicate it to their injured star Danilo Pereira. The PSG star broke his ribs and has been ruled out of the remaining group-stage matches in Qatar.

The 31-year-old defender started in the 3-2 win over in the FIFA World Cup opener. He played the entire game but was injured ahead of the match against Uruguay on Monday, November 28.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Silva claimed he wanted to win the match and dedicate it to his injured teammate. He said:

"We want to dedicate this win to Danilo because he is a fantastic player and person. That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons, and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament."

Portugal star injured at FIFA World Cup

Danilo Pereira fractured his ribs at the FIFA World Cup last week. The Portugal star missed training and has been ruled out of the next two matches - leaving him out of both the group stage matches.

Speaking about the injury, Fernando Santos said:

"It is a type of injury that no one can explain. We don't understand how that could have happened. It's normal these injuries happen, but we didn't see how it happened exactly. Initially we did not think it was a very serious one. We had a few exams to see if he was breathing properly and apparently that was the case, but afterwards we saw it was more serious. We are following it up."

He continued:

"I am not a doctor so can't talk about it in detail but as far as I know he is evolving positively. We are expecting to have him [back] soon but if not we have three other midfielders who can replace him. We do not need to have any drama or cry over it. We are very sad for him. We have to think of him as a human being beyond being a player. He is someone with very positive energy and I'm sure he will be sending good vibes our way."

Portugal could seal their place in the next round of the FIFA World Cup with a win against Uruguay.

