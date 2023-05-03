“That was like watching schoolboys” - Richard Keys and Andy Gray launch astonishing attack on Chelsea during 3-1 Arsenal loss

BeIN Sports pundits Richard Keys and Andy Gray labeled Chelsea the worst team in the Premier League during the Blues' 3-1 loss against Arsenal on Tuesday (May 2).

Chelsea found themselves three goals behind after the first half of their clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. A brace from Martin Odegaard and a goal from Gabriel Jesus all but sealed the game for the hosts.

Although Noni Madueke pulled one back for the Blues in the 65th minute, the Gunners went on to claim all three points. The Stamford Bridge outfit have thus lost all six of their games since Frank Lampard took charge as caretaker manager in April.

Assessing the first half of the game, Keys said that Mikel Arteta's side have not had an easier 45 minutes all season.

"I will guarantee you Arsenal have not had an easier 45 minutes this season!" Keys said on BeIN Sports.

Gray added that Chelsea are the worst team in the Premier League right now, although there are eight teams below them in the table.

"That's true," Gray said. "I was just thinking... I didn't think I'd say this, but I'm going to. Chelsea might be the worst team in the Premier League right now."

Keys went on to agree with Gray's assessment and termed the Blues' first-half performance against the North London giants as embarrassing.

"I think both those statements are true and I shouldn't laugh, but when you think of what they once were to what they have been reduced to now. That was embarrassing," Keys added.

Gray, meanwhile, continued to attack Chelsea, saying:

"That was like watching schoolboys and that's an insult to schoolboys."

Andy Gray defends Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after Arsenal loss

Chelsea have lost all six of their games since Frank Lampard replaced Graham Potter. The Premier League giants have conceded 12 goals in those games, while scoring only twice. Andy Gray, though, reckons the players have let the Englishman down since his return, saying:

"You can set a gameplan out there and you can put your players there, you can try and motivate him when you've got them in training, when you've got them in the dressing room, when you've got them just before the game. You can do all that and be perfect at it, but if the players don't go out and do that, then there's not a lot you can do about it."

Gray continued:

"In the first half, they were just awful. They were so easy to play against, they weren't a threat, they just backed away from the game. Admittedly, he changed it a little bit in the second half. He got them higher up the pitch, he got more pressure on the ball. They were better at that, but I think a part of that was the fact that Arsenal were 3-0 up at half-time. They didn't have to search for another goal. 3-0 is the game won."

Lampard and Co. face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (May 6) in their next game. Arsenal, who returned to the top of the table, lock horns with Newcastle United on Sunday (May 7).

