"That would likely be enough" - Journalist names fee Newcastle are likely to accept to sanction sale of Alexander Isak amid Liverpool links

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to accept around £140 million for Liverpool target Alexander Isak. Arne Slot remains hopeful that the striker will be at the club before the Premier League season starts.
According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Liverpool are set to return with a new bid despite reports suggesting otherwise. The Reds had their £110 million bid rejected, and the journalist suggests a bid over £130 million and closer to £140 million would seal the deal.
He said:
"Newcastle value Alexander Isak at more than £120million, so it is not a shock the offer has been rejected. L'pool intimated last month that they would come in with a bid of around this value. Now the opening offer has come in, L'pool are not done – they are planning on making a new bid, they have not come this far just to let their 'dream target' go."
"I am told that Arne Slot, who has fully backed this bid, having known it was coming months ago, told the club's hierarchy that it is possible he wanted him in before the start of the Premier League season, and that remains his hope. I am told that if L'pool get above £130million and close to £140million, then that would likely be enough for Newcastle."
Ben Jacobs reported on Friday that Liverpool were not planning a second bid after their initial approach was rejected. Isak is not training with Newcastle United and is working on his own at Real Sociedad.
Liverpool told to sign Alexander Isak by former player
John Aldridge spoke to BetBrain in July and urged Liverpool to seal the deal for Alexander Isak. He claimed that the Newcastle United star was perfect for the Reds, but is unsure if the Magpies would sell him. He said:
"Liverpool have some thinking to do in regard to the centre forward position. If the club are going to replace Darwin Nunez, who are they going to bring in? Will Florian Wirtz play as a false nine? For me, Alexander Isak is the player on everyone's mind and would be the perfect addition up front. He'd be a superb signing, but I can't see Newcastle letting him go, and if they did, it would be for a huge fee. I don't know what the club's plans are, but they need to get something sorted before the start of the season."
Isak is also a target for Al-Hilal, who are ready to launch a bid. However, reports suggest the striker wants to make the move to Anfield this summer.