"That would likely be enough" - Journalist names fee Newcastle are likely to accept to sanction sale of Alexander Isak amid Liverpool links

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to accept around £140 million for Liverpool target Alexander Isak. Arne Slot remains hopeful that the striker will be at the club before the Premier League season starts.

Ad

According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Liverpool are set to return with a new bid despite reports suggesting otherwise. The Reds had their £110 million bid rejected, and the journalist suggests a bid over £130 million and closer to £140 million would seal the deal.

He said:

"Newcastle value Alexander Isak at more than £120million, so it is not a shock the offer has been rejected. L'pool intimated last month that they would come in with a bid of around this value. Now the opening offer has come in, L'pool are not done – they are planning on making a new bid, they have not come this far just to let their 'dream target' go."

Ad

Trending

"I am told that Arne Slot, who has fully backed this bid, having known it was coming months ago, told the club's hierarchy that it is possible he wanted him in before the start of the Premier League season, and that remains his hope. I am told that if L'pool get above £130million and close to £140million, then that would likely be enough for Newcastle."

Ad

Ben Jacobs reported on Friday that Liverpool were not planning a second bid after their initial approach was rejected. Isak is not training with Newcastle United and is working on his own at Real Sociedad.

Liverpool told to sign Alexander Isak by former player

John Aldridge spoke to BetBrain in July and urged Liverpool to seal the deal for Alexander Isak. He claimed that the Newcastle United star was perfect for the Reds, but is unsure if the Magpies would sell him. He said:

Ad

"Liverpool have some thinking to do in regard to the centre forward position. If the club are going to replace Darwin Nunez, who are they going to bring in? Will Florian Wirtz play as a false nine? For me, Alexander Isak is the player on everyone's mind and would be the perfect addition up front. He'd be a superb signing, but I can't see Newcastle letting him go, and if they did, it would be for a huge fee. I don't know what the club's plans are, but they need to get something sorted before the start of the season."

Isak is also a target for Al-Hilal, who are ready to launch a bid. However, reports suggest the striker wants to make the move to Anfield this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More