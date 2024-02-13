“That line haunts me” - Riyad Mahrez’s wife responds to viral video of ex-Manchester City star telling her about Saudi Pro League move

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez's wife, Taylor Ward, has reacted to a clip which sees the winger informing her about his move to Saudi Arabia.

Last summer, Mahrez put an end to his five-year stay at the Etihad by signing a reported £30 million deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli last summer. In the trailer for the new series "Married to the Game", the former Leicester man bluntly communicates his move to Ward.

He can be spotted saying (via Daily Mail):

"It's part of the game innit."

"

Responding to this video, Ward, who is an internet personality, told Daily Mail:

"That line haunts me. I keep seeing it on social media. I think the crying bit was a snippet when I was talking to my sister - that was the first time we had sat down face to face and discussed it."

"That whole week was just an emotional rollercoaster really. It was a huge shock and I had absolutely no idea. One day we were planning for Riyad to go back to pre-season with City and then overnight we were moving to Saudi and I was planning this whole move."

She continued:

"I think it was just very overwhelming at the time and a massive shock because I just didn't see it coming at all. That scene with Riyad - that is just him to a tee. He is just quite straight talking and to the point."

Following his move to Saudi Arabia, the 32-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted seven in 20 appearances across competitions.

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez's wife admits she couldn't say her goodbyes after the Algerian's decision to join Al Ahli

Riyad Mahrez

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez's wife, Taylor Ward, revealed how the couple didn't get time to say their goodbyes following the Algerian's decision to join Al Ahli.

She told Daily Mail:

"He put me on the phone to one of the girls at the club and I burst into tears - I was like 'I can't believe this is happening'. It happened so quick, you don't get a minute to say bye to everyone. One minute he was starting pre-season, the next he was saying goodbye."

During his stay at the Etihad, Mahrez made 236 appearances across competitions, bagging 78 goals and 59 assists. He won the Premier League four times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors.

Before joining Manchester City, the left-footed attacker also won the English top flight with Leicester City during the 2015/16 season. He will next be in action against Al Akhdoud on Friday (February 16).