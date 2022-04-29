"That’ll be a problem" - Roy Keane points out major issue related to Cristiano Ronaldo new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will need to address

Roy Keane has pointed out a major issue for incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag which has to do with Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Manchester United skipper has claimed that ten Hag will have sleepless nights after watching the Red Devils in action recently.

Ralf Rangnick's side could only secure a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday at Old Trafford. The Manchester United number seven once again scored the all-important goal for the Red Devils but was let down by his teammates.

The 37-year-old has scored eight of his side's last nine goals, which shows how crucial he has been to the club. Roy Keane has suggested that Erik ten Hag will have a herculean task at hand when he takes charge at Old Trafford.

No player has more goals against the current Premier League top five than Cristiano Ronaldo this season

The 50-year-old reckons that the Dutchman could face a dilemma with the Portuguese superstar continuing to showcase his incredible goalscoring instincts. Keane told Sky Sports, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“Ten Hag would have been watching the game tonight and he’ll be having sleepless nights watching the team. If you’ve got a player in your group who can score that amount of goals, they have to be involved.

“Ronaldo will want to play week in, week out. That’ll be the problem for the new manager, he’ll be looking for another striker, but Ronaldo won’t be hanging around if he’s not playing week in, week out.

“He won’t mind being rested for the odd League Cup game or European game if they’ve already gone through. I think he wants to play week in, week out and that’ll be a problem for the manager. He’ll be saying ‘I’ll have to rotate you in certain games’."

Manchester United's situation could have been a lot worse if not for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback at Manchester United has certainly not worked the way he would have wanted. The Red Devils look destined to miss out on Champions League qualification this season.

Even at the age of 37, the Portuguese superstar continues to deliver his best week in week out.

Only Mo Salah has scored more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season

The former Real Madrid superstar has scored a total of 23 goals and has provided three assists in 37 games across all competitions this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or is only behind Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. Needless to say, the Red Devils would have been in a much worse situation if not for Cristiano Ronaldo.

