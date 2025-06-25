"That was a load of b****t" - Lionel Messi slammed by pundit for making excuses after failed PSG stint

Football pundit Jerome Rothen has hit out at Lionel Messi for claiming that he was unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He believes that the Argentine is making excuses for his failure to shine at the Ligue 1 club.

Ad

Speaking on RMC Sport, Rothen praised Messi's on-field performances but questioned his comments on being unhappy in Paris. He further added that the Inter Miami star would be targeted by the PSG fans when the two sides face off in the FIFA Club World Cup round-of-16 on Sunday, June 29. He said (via GOAL):

"I did all of Leo Messi's matches at the Parc des Princes, I didn't miss a single one. Even that was a load of bullsh*t. Of course, when he has the ball at his feet, all the lights come on and the stadium lights up because this guy is a genius and has incredible talent. But really! Let the fans come with their whistles that they bought for the Olympics to boo Leo Messi with Argentina, but since he wet himself, he didn't come. At least there will be an opportunity in the United States.

Ad

Trending

"His story and the fact that his family was unhappy, do you know where they lived? You know Paris and the surrounding area, they lived in Neuilly in a 500m2 house, protected from everyone and with a private school for his children. And you think that there, he was screwed. No, don't make us believe that!"

Ad

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a free transfer from Barcelona. The Argentine played 75 matches for the French side and scored 32 goals, while assisting 35 times.

Jordi Alba hints Lionel Messi was unhappy at PSG

Jordi Alba spoke to the media earlier this week about Lionel Messi and his time at PSG. He claimed that the Inter Miami star would be extra motivated to beat his former side and said (via GOAL):

"In the end, what Leo wants is to win games, like the great player that he is. I know the feelings he has towards Barça, where we play together, but not towards PSG. He was there for two years and only he knows what happened. What is clear is that it will be a hard-fought match and hopefully we can ring the bell, knowing the difficulty involved in playing with these types of teams."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More