"That should have been looked into" - Wayne Rooney makes big claim about circumstances that led to Man City winning 2012 title against QPR

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has jokingly called for an investigation into Manchester City's dramatic Premier League win over Queen Park Rangers (QPR) on the final day of the 2011-12 season. Rooney claimed that QPR players seemed happy to let the Cityzens win the title as they had already avoided relegation.

Ad

Speaking on The Overlap, Rooney claimed that then-QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny 'turned the ball in', with his teammates relaxed after securing safety in the league. He added that Joey Barton was also happy to be sent off, while pointing out that Djibril Cissé celebrated with Manchester City players after the match. He said:

"Obviously that was a tough one. Yeah. But again, Paddy Kenny turned the ball in, I think two goals. QPR knew they were safe. City get it to 2-2. Then they just booted the ball back to them. Then they had Cisse on the pitch, Joey Barton got sent off for acting stupid. Who else was it? Shaun Wright-Phillips. That should have been looked into."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero scored in injury time to help Manchester City win the game 3-2, and the Premier League title on goal difference. Manchester United finished on the same number of points after their win over Sunderland minutes before City's comeback. This was the Cityzens' first-ever league title.

Former QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny on Manchester City's last gasp win

Former QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny opened up about the Manchester City loss back in 2023. He stated that they had no idea that Manchester United had won their game and were in pole position to win yet another league title.

Ad

He said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast (via Manchester City news):

"You look at the game and we played 45 minutes against the best team in the league, we didn't have a kick. Joey Barton got sent off and we took the lead with 10 men and the amount of ball that City had had. Once they got the goal from the corner, even though I do think things would been different because we knew we'd stayed up.

Ad

"It was like a relief more than anything. We didn't know what was going on at Man United, we didn't know how significant it was until after the game and that's when you realise. No, I didn't let it in."

Wayne Rooney and Manchester United won the Premier League title next season, which was also Sir Alex Ferguson's last season with the club. It also remains the last time the Red Devils won the league title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More