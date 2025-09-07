"That was the main factor in my response to them" - Chelsea star Andrey Santos reveals why he 'immediately rejected' Saudi offer this summer

Chelsea's Andrey Santos has revealed that his desire to play in the forthcoming World Cup competition was the reason he rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League. He believes that playing for the Blues in the Premier League increases his chances of being selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Andrey told Trivela that he dreams of making Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad. He also disclosed his response to offers from the Middle East this summer, saying (via GOAL):

"The offer [from Saudi] did arrive, but I immediately declined because of my dream and main goal, which is the World Cup. I know that being at Chelsea and in the Premier League gives me better chances than in Saudi Arabia. That was the main factor in my response to them.”

Andrey registered an impressive outing, having been loaned to RC Strasbourg from Chelsea last term. In 34 appearances, he scored 11 goals and made five others for the Ligue 1 side.

His outstanding display last season has also earned him a spot in Enzo Maresca's squad at Stamford Bridge this term. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was called up and featured in Brazil's 3-0 win over Chile in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on September 5.

He has likewise made three appearances for the Blues in the Premier League this season. If Andrey remains consistent and improves his attacking numbers, he stands a good chance of making Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad.

"I learned a lot from him" - Nicolas Jackson reflects on his relationship with Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca

Nicolas Jackson has revealed that he learnt so much from Enzo Maresca. However, he disclosed that his desire for a fresh challenge was the major reason why he left Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Tuttosport, the Senegalese international said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"I respect Coach Maresca; I learned a lot from him; he has his own ideas and style. I just needed something different at this stage of my career. I have no regrets, just gratitude for my time at Chelsea.”

After initially approving his move to Bayern Munich, the Blues reportedly tried to reject the deal following Liam Delap's hamstring injury. However, Jackson insisted on moving to Germany and successfully secured a loan move to join the 2024-25 Bundesliga champions on the summer transfer deadline day.

Jackson scored 30 goals and created 12 others in 81 games for the Blues before moving to Bayern Munich.

