“That is majestic”, “Getting along beautifully” – Fans salute ‘magical partnership’ between Lionel Messi and PSG star after win against Lens

PSG made light work of Lens in a 3-1 win in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 15) with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet. Fans cannot contain their excitement about the duo's solid partnership.

The Parisians went ahead in the 31st minute through an Mbappe strike before Vitinha doubled their advantage six minutes later. With five minutes of normal time remaining in the opening stanza, the Ligue 1 giants bagged a third, and it was the best of the lot.

Messi squared the ball to Mbappe before accelerating through the Lens defence. The Frenchman played it back to Messi with a sublime backpass, and the latter produced a lovely finish to make it 3-0.

Their devastating partnership was on full display as the stars linked up to produce a moment of real quality.

As Neymar continues his recovery from a lengthy injury on the sidelines, Messi and Mbappe have developed a wonderful on-field chemistry in the Brazilian's absence.

Fans were enthralled to see their latest bit of action together, with one fan writing that Messi and Mbappe are "cooking against Lens," while another beamed how the pair are getting along "beautifully."

PSG four games away from winning Ligue 1

PSG have opened up a 12-point gap over second-placed Lens in Ligue 1 as the top-flight title is very much in sight now.

Having struggled against Les Sang et Or in recent clashes, the Parisians were expected to face another challenge against a side who were coming off the back of four straight league wins

However, the Parisians ran berserk inside the opening 40 minutes, cruising to a thumping 3-0 lead to effectively end the game as a contest. Lens pulled one back from the spot on the hour mark, but PSG held out to go 12 points clear at the top with only seven games remaining.

If Christophe Galtier's side continue their winning run, the title could be sealed on matchday 35. If Lens drop points during this period, PSG could be crowned champions sooner.

