“That has been the major difference” – Ederson suggests Arsenal star is better than Erling Haaland when it comes to 2 things

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has revealed the two aspects that Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus is better at than Erling Haaland. The Brazilian custodian claimed that Jesus, formerly of Manchester City, is a more versatile player. He also added that Jesus is stronger than the Norwegian.

Jesus completed a move from Etihad to the Emirates in the summer. He has since adapted well to life in north London. Jesus has scored five goals and has provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's team. The attacker, however, has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery due to an injury he picked up during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Haaland, on the other hand, has scored 32 goals for the Cityzens since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored an incredible 26 league goals in 23 games this season.

While Haaland's goalscoring prowess is undeniable, Ederson pointed out two factors that Arsenal's Jesus is better at. He told UEFA (via football.london):

"When [Haaland] arrived, we said he was going to score a lot – and that's been happening. He is a brilliant goalscorer, he always looks to score and help the team. He is the striker we needed because in comparison to Gabriel (Jesus), they are different players: Gabi likes to come in from out wide, he is stronger and more versatile; Haaland plays more centrally, looking to get into the box, he is a target in the area."

Ederson further added:

"That has been the major difference. When you get into the final third you have someone who will always be in the area."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Jorginho's performance

January signing Jorginho is already proving to be an important player for Arsenal. The Italian midfielder played a starring role as Arteta's team managed to earn a hard-fought away win over Aston Villa to return to the Premier League summit.

Jorginho's injury time effort thudded the bar before bouncing off Emiliano Martinez's head to end up in the back of the net. The strike gave Arsenal the lead. Speaking after the match, Arteta spoke about Jorginho's performance (via the Gunners' website):

"I certainly didn’t see that quality of his - scoring from deep! It’s great to do that. The biggest quality he has is he makes the rest of the people look better, better than what you actually are. He’s made a huge impact already on the boys, on the staff and hopefully our supporters can see that as well and give him the support he needs. I thought he was tremendous today."

Arsenal will return to action on February 25 as they take on Leicester City in a Premier League away clash.

