"That makes the difference" - Kylian Mbappe opens up on Florentino Perez's role in his statement transfer to Real Madrid from PSG last summer

Kylian Mbappe has talked about the role that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez played in his move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The attacker claimed he shared a good relationship with Perez, who was eager to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Speaking to journalist Ana Pastor on La Sexta TV, Mbappe stated that it was not an easy decision to leave PSG but he managed to make the switch because of Perez. He revealed that the Real Madrid president kept in touch with his family too and said (via Madrid Universal):
“It wasn’t easy. But with the president, I always had a good relationship. Even when I stayed in Paris, he was there for me. He showed affection to me and my family, and that makes the difference. I respect him deeply. I always tell him I’ll give everything for the club and for him so that the Madrid fans are proud.”
Kylian Mbappe joined Los Blancos after running down his contract at PSG last summer. He remains in a legal battle with his former club over unpaid wages and bonuses from last season.
Real Madrid president was furious with Kylian Mbappe in 2022
Real Madrid looked set to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in 2022 but the striker ended up penning a new deal at PSG. Florentino Perez was furious with the decision and made his feelings clear on El Chiringuito, saying (via TNT Sports):
"Mbappe is already forgotten. We have had a perfect season and we will continue to work to get the best players. His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave; he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer.
"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at PSG. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time, we will all be bald?"
Kylian Mbappe reportedly had the option to extend his deal by another season at PSG but opted against it.