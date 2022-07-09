“That makes me feel at home” – Gabriel Jesus reveals what Arsenal teammates have been telling him since Emirates switch

New Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus has thanked his teammates for helping him settle into his new surroundings with relative ease. The Brazilian international arrived at the Emirates Stadium from fellow Premier League side Manchester City for a fee of around £45 million earlier this month.

Jesus has revealed how his teammates are pleased to see him at the club and wished him luck for the upcoming new season. Speaking to the club's official media team (via The Boot Room), the 25-year-old said the following:

“I’m so, so proud. I’m proud to be here at this big club. I’ve completed four or five days together with the lads, and I just want to say thank you to everyone at Arsenal because they make me feel at home."

He added:

“Everyone is talking, coming to me and saying, ‘Good luck, we are happy to have you here’, and I’m happy to be here as well. That makes me feel at home.”

Gabriel Jesus has a large void to fill at Arsenal following the departure of Alexandre Lacazettle last month. The Frenchman left Arsenal at the end of his contract to join Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer.

Prior to his arrival, Mikel Arteta did not have a recognized forward. However, the 25-year-old forward has now fixed that issue at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus had an instant impact for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly

Gabriel Jesus had an almost instant impact for his new side in a pre-season friendly against German side FC Nurnberg on July 8. The Gunners were 2-0 down at half-time which prompted Mikel Arteta to bring in the Brazilian forward as a second-half substitute.

Jesus scored after just 90 seconds of coming in. The former Manchester City forward found the net from an acute angle to bring the game back to 2-1. He scored his second goal of the game on the 75th-minute mark as Arsenal rallied to a 5-3 win over their German opposition.

Arsenal @Arsenal "I’m very happy to be here, I believe a lot in the project at this club... Everyone is together like a team, and we did it."



Gabriel Jesus will now be expected to carry the momentum into the 2022-23 season, with the Gunners looking to go one step better than last season.

Last time around, Mikel Arteta's side finished fifth in the Premier League standings and narrowly missed out on securing a place in the UEFA Champions League. They instead had to settle for a berth in the UEFA Europa League.

