"That may just be too much for them" - Gary Neville makes worrying Arsenal prediction ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Manchester United icon Gary Neville believes Arsenal will struggle against Bayern Munich in their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash. The two sides are set to face each other in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 9.

Both sides finished at the top of their respective groups but didn't have the easiest of ties in the Round of 16. Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 loss against Lazio in the first leg before winning 3-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile, the north Londoners also lost 1-0 in their first leg against Porto, before winning the tie 4-2 on penalties in the second leg.

The Gunners are also the Premier League leaders, while the Bavarians have lost back-to-back games and seem certain to miss out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite this, Neville reckons Bayern's experience in the UCL could play a pivotal role on Tuesday. He said (via METRO):

"I hope Arsenal beat Bayern Munich, of course I do, but I actually think Arsenal will struggle against Bayern Munich. I know Bayern Munich at this moment in time are having a torrid time in the Bundesliga, but I just feel like Arsenal will struggle against the might, the history, going to the Allianz Arena in the second leg."

He added:

"That may just be too much for them, from a point of view of sometimes there’s a learning that has to occur in the Champions League. I think Arsenal may experience that in the next couple of weeks, whether that’s good for them or bad for them we don’t know yet."

The Gunners have lost their last three games against Bayern Munich by the same identical 5-1 scoreline in the UCL.

How did Arsenal fare at the weekend against Brighton?

Mikel Arteta and Co. solidified their claim for the Premier League title with a commanding 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion away from home on Saturday, April 6.

Bukayo Saka's 33rd-minute penalty broke the deadlock before Kai Havertz finished from close range in the 62nd minute. Leandro Trossard scored against his former side in the 86th minute to secure all three points.

Even though the north London outfit only had 45 percent possession to the Seagulls' 55 percent, they had 20 shots with seven being on target. In contrast, Brighton had 10 shots, with just two of these being on target.

The Gunners are now top of the table with 71 points from 31 games, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, after the latter were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

