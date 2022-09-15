"That would mean we win games" - Kylian Mbappe opens up on getting his name on scoresheet alongside PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has opened up on his partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar while highlighting how the trio scoring goals would be beneficial for the club in the long run.

All three PSG superstars were on the scoresheet as they came from behind to defeat Maccabi Haifa in their second UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounter of the season.

The Israeli side took the lead in the first half but Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar scored later to ensure PSG secured all three points.

After the match, the Frenchman was quizzed about how the trio's ability to change a game on its head benefits the team.

“It's an advantage for us. You have to know how to take advantage of it. I hope we will continue to score all three. That would mean we win games," Mbappe told Canal+ (via CulturePSG).

The home side took the lead through Tjaronn Chery in the 24th minute, forcing PSG to spring into action. The Argentine was the first to score, in the 37th minute, before Mbappe and Neymar finished proceedings in the second half.

On his side's slow start to the match, and whether the Israeli team troubled them, the Frenchman said:

“It's a mix of both. We started well, put the intensity. Afterwards, we got a little sleepy in my opinion. We concede this first goal, but we reacted well and started to set up our game and make differences. We managed to put in the second goal and then close the show a bit later."

"We were really outnumbered in the middle" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier on the lack of defensive work from his attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

PSG manager Christophe Galtier opened up on his side's slow start to the match against Maccabi. He also spoke about the apparent lack of defensive work from his attacking trio and how that opened up space in the midfield for the opposition to exploit.

"It's not so much the fact that the attacking trio didn't defend much. The team block was low, and the three of them quite high. They wanted to recover the ball as soon as possible, but it gave a lot of space behind their backs."

He added:

"We were really outnumbered in the middle. From the moment the three came back lower, in the team block, we started to counter their ball outs a lot better. We were then able to win the ball in important areas, and were better able to project ourselves offensively."

"It wasn't a question of bad will, but rather a bad analysis of the pressure between our midfielders and our attacking trio," Galtier told RMC (via CulturePSG) after the match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy