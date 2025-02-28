"That should be the minimum and he knows it" - Liverpool star sends message to Darwin Nunez following recent criticism from Arne slot

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes that teammate Darwin Núñez can still make an impact for the Reds this season. Manager Arne Slot had questioned Nunez’s work ethic in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last Wednesday.

Ad

Darwin Núñez has found regular playing time hard to come by under Slot. Despite the lack of game time, the player’s work rate when introduced as a substitute is something that impresses Slot. After missing a sitter against Aston Villa, Nunez was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool hosted Newcastle in a Premier League match at Anfield yesterday, and Nunez was introduced as a substitute. After the game, Van Dijk addressed the issue of players having to put in top efforts at all times. The Dutch defender said (via Mirror):

Ad

Trending

"That is the bare minimum that has been asked of the whole squad from day one. But that is the bare minimum anyway for playing for Liverpool. It was more down to him and it is still down to him, but I think he showed a great reaction today in his work rate and coming on. That should be the minimum and he knows it."

Ad

"Everyone has a big role to play. I mentioned it last week after Aston Villa. We are all in this together and we need everyone. He is a big part of the team as well and when he comes on, he has to make a positive impact. We have to keep that going."

In the ongoing season, Darwin Nunez has scored six goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances for Liverpool this season.

Ad

"There is no 'almost there" – Virgil van Dijk believes there is more work for Liverpool to do in the Premier League title race

Virgil van Dijk further urged his side not to give room for complacency in their pursuit of the Premier League title this season. Arne Slot’s side is currently ahead of second-placed Arsenal with 13 points, having played one game more, though.

Ad

Liverpool have played 28 league games while Arsenal have played 27. Given the rate at which the Gunners have been dropping points lately and the injuries plaguing their team, it’s starting to look like the Reds are uncatchable in the race.

However, Van Dijk has sounded a warning to the team, stressing that they shouldn’t get carried away by the lead on the standings, insisting that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure their ambitions are achieved. The skipper said (via Mirror):

Ad

"There is no 'almost there.’ There are 10 more games to go for us and nothing is decided. Until anything is decided, we don't get carried away whatsoever. I'm a bit of a boring guy because I always keep saying 'on to the next' and keep calm."

"You have to enjoy winning games but not for too long because we play almost every three days. That is the only thing we have to do: prepare for the next. It was an intense 15 days with lots of intense games and we came out of it pretty well. We put ourselves in a very good position but it doesn't mean anything is done yet. There is no space for complacency.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback