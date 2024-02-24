Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he wants to win the League Cup by beating Chelsea in the final but not just to add to his trophy haul. The Merseyside giants will be up against Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday, February 25, and will be looking to clinch the trophy for a record tenth time.

Ahead of the game, Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will be desperate to secure the victory against Chelsea at Wembley regardless of all the emotion about him leaving at the end of the season. The German claimed that the Reds would continue to fight for every piece of silverware even after he leaves the club in the summer.

Klopp said, as quoted by DaveOCKOP:

“I want to win on Sunday but not for me or my trophy cabinet. It is for the boys, for the club, for the people. That is much more important and everything will go on. What we are doing at the moment is writing a wonderful book, I would say."

"We wrote and we are still writing a wonderful book and when I leave, we close that book, put it on the shelf and then someone else will write a wonderful book. That is the idea. I will not leave anything inside. I will give absolutely everything until the last second."

The Liverpool manager added:

“Yes, there is space for some chapters. It is long. I am not there and writing the resume already. Not at all. I am 100 percent in trying to create a few special memories on top of what we have done."

Liverpool have won almost every single trophy under Jurgen Klopp including the League Cup which they won in 2021-22 after beating Chelsea in the final on penalties. The Mserseysiders are fighting on all fronts this campaign in the German's final season at the club.

Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool ahead of League Cup final against Chelsea

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has warned his former club that they will find it difficult to beat Chelsea in the League Cup final. The former England defender has, however, backed his former club to secure a 2-1 victory to clinch the cup for the tenth time.

Speaking on The RedMenTV, Jamie Carragher was asked for his prediction for the game.

“I’ll go with 2-1 to Liverpool. I think it will be tight,” the former Reds defender said.

“Extra time?” Carragher was asked.

“No, I’ll go for us, I don’t care, just win it. It won’t be like Anfield, they should be better and the pitch is a lot better, it will be more difficult to press than it is at Anfield because the pitch is tighter,” he added.

Klopp's side demolished Chelsea by a 4-1 scoreline the last time the two sides met on January 31 at Anfield.