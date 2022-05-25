"That is not normal" - Jose Enrique agrees with Michael Owen's 'greatest-ever' claim about Liverpool superstar

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has agreed with Michael Owen's comments, stating Virgil van Dijk is the greatest defender of all time.

Speaking on BT Sport (via the Daily Mail), Owen explained why he considers Virgil van Dijk the best centre-back ever.

The former England international believes the Dutch defender is a complete package when it comes to the attributes required to become a top centre-back. He said:

"I think he's the best centre-half of all time. He's bigger than everyone, he's faster than everyone, he's stronger than everyone, he's brilliant on the ball, he scores goals.

"I've never seen anything like it. The only thing that goes against Van Dijk at the moment – and I stress, at the moment – is his winners' medals. He's only won one Premier League and one Champions League."

In response to Owen's remarks, Jose Enrique tweeted the following in agreement:

"Do you agree? For me I agree. I never seeing anyone like him when I was playing,now and when I was younger. He has all the qualities and that is no normal."

Virgil van Dijk's arrival at Anfield was one of the key moments in Liverpool becoming a great team under Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman joined the Reds for a fee of £75 million from Southampton and made an instant impact by scoring against Everton in an FA Cup game.

The Merseyside outfit reached the Champions League final in Van Dijk's first season at the club. However, they lost to Real Madrid 3-1.

Since then, Virgil van Dijk has guided Liverpool to every possible trophy. This includes the Premier League title, Champions League in 2019 and the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

Virgil van Dijk has made 50 appearances for the Reds this season, contributing three goals and five assists along the way. The 30-year-old centre-back has missed just four Premier League games all season.

Virgil van Dijk should be fit for Liverpool's upcoming Champions League final

Virgil van Dijk suffered a minor injury during the FA Cup final against Chelsea earlier this month. This saw him miss Liverpool's final two Premier League games of the season.

He sat out the game against Southampton but was amongst the substitutes during their final league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Being on the bench does imply that the Dutch defender has recovered from his knock but Klopp did not want to risk his fitness ahead of the final.

Liverpool will once again face Real Madrid in the Champions League. The two sides will lock horns at Paris' Stade de France on May 28.

