“That is obscene” - Gary Neville left stunned after Alexander-Arnold moment during Liverpool's win against Newcastle 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was left stunned by Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot that hit the post in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Newcastle United on Monday night (January 1).

The Liverpool right-back took a shot from outside the box, just a few feet away from the corner flag, and it hit the far post after flying over Newcastle custodian Martin Dubravka.

Neville called the shot 'obscene' and stated that it was the best non-goal he had ever seen. He further said that he did not think it was possible to shoot from that angle.

"That's obscene. That is obscene. You can't shoot from there. My gosh. Wow, the best non-goal I've ever seen," Neville said on Sky Sports.

Neville has praised Alexander-Arnold's striking abilities this season and even compared the Liverpool defender to Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

He said on his podcast earlier this season:

"I've been critical of him at times. This is a sensational football player and a striker of a ball you just don't see. Man City have De Bruyne injured, who is world-class in terms of delivery, striking of the ball and passing. Trent is the equal of him - and he's a right-back! Not a traditional right back, but that's where he plays. Just get that little bit more serious about your defending - but I thought his attitude towards his defending was very good today. All he has to be as a defender is sort of semi-competent, not the best in the world."

Alexander-Arnold has scored twice and assisted thrice in the 18 Premier League matches this season. He has five more assists in the six Europa League and Carabao Cup combined matches he has played in the current campaign.

Liverpool urged to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in new role by Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in the midfield and buy someone to play at right-back.

Carragher believes Alexander-Arnold is better in the middle of the pitch as he lacks defensive awareness but can shoot like Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

"Liverpool haven't got a back-up for Alexander-Arnold as it's difficult to get quality to sign to sit on the substitutes bench. I would love Liverpool to acquire a right-back who could play in the big games and push Alexander-Arnold into midfield. That could be the development for Liverpool to play him in midfield. Liverpool haven't had a player who can score from that range since Steven Gerrard, one that you think has got a chance from 20-25 yards," he said on Sky Sports.

Alexander-Arnold has been used as a midfielder twice this season, with him providing three assists from that position. His both midfield appearances came in the League Cup.