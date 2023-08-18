“That is one area where they look short” – Chris Sutton says Liverpool won’t keep clean sheet as he makes prediction for Bournemouth clash

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to secure their first Premier League victory of the season against Bournemouth on Saturday (August 19). Jurgen Klopp's side will take on the Cherries at Anfield following a 1-1 draw in the opening league game of the season against Chelsea last weekend.

Bournemouth also started their season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United but Chris Sutton believes that Liverpool's quality up front will be enough to beat Andoni Iraola's side.

The former England and Chelsea striker also insisted that he was not entirely convinced by the Bournemouth manager in the first game of the season.

Sutton told BBC Sport:

"I watched Bournemouth's draw with West Ham last weekend and, after all the hype, I was a bit underwhelmed by the Cherries under new boss Andoni Iraola. It was Iraola's first game in charge but I didn't really know what to make of them - maybe that will change here?"

"I will see for myself because I am at Anfield to cover this one for Radio 5 Live but, even if Bournemouth are better this time, I am expecting Liverpool's attacking players to make the difference. The Reds can use their bench too and they have so many options up front."

Sutton has also claimed that Bournemouth could hurt Liverpool due to their defensive issues. The BBC pundit pointed out that although the Reds started well against Chelsea, they faded as the game went on. He added:

"There might still be chances for the Cherries, though. Liverpool were brilliant in the first half against Chelsea but they were disappointing after the break. It looks like they are bringing Wataru Endo in from Stuttgart to play at the base of their midfield after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea."

"At the moment, that is one area where they look short and it's the reason I am not going with them to get a clean sheet. I'm saying Dominic Solanke will score a consolation for Bournemouth, against his old club."

Liverpool have confirmed Wataru Endo as their third signing of the summer on Friday (August 18) but Klopp will be eager for more signings to bolster his squad.

Liverpool interested in signing Belgium international to bolster left centre-back position

The Merseysiders are reportedly interested in securing the services of Rennes defender Arthur Theate as they look to bolster their defensive ranks. According to French daily L'Equipe, the Belgian is among the top names on Klopp's wishlist.

It has been rumored throughout the summer that the Merseyside giants are looking to sign a left-sided centre-back. However, they seemed to be first looking to address their midfield woes following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined sum of over €110 million early on. Wataru Endo has also joined them from Stuttgart in a deal worth €19 million.

It is understood that they are now looking to recruit a centre-back and have identified Theate as a candidate. The 23-year-old has eight caps for Belgium so far till date. He is contracted to the French outfit till 2026, having joined them for €19 million last summer from Oostende.

The Anfield outfit are also keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.