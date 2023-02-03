"That one is still a doubt" - Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal star could miss Everton clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey could miss the Gunners' upcoming Premier League clash against Everton on 4 February. The Spanish boss stated that while the Ghanaian hasn't suffered a major injury, it is significant enough to possibly rule him out for the fixture.

Partey suffered a rib injury in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup last week. After the game, Arteta stated that the Ghana international felt some discomfort and that an MRI scan was subsequently scheduled.

The Spanish boss has now provided an update on the midfielder. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via Football.london):

"Let’s see, that one is still a doubt. Let’s see how he comes in today and if he’s able to train or not. We will make a decision on that. He’s not ruled out and it’s nothing very significant but it was significant enough to get him out of the game which for Thomas is a bit unusual. But hopefully, he’ll be fine."

Arsenal have had an exceptional 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Gunners have led the league table for the majority of the season and are currently five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The north London outfit have a game in hand as well. This means Arteta's men could increase the gap to eight points with a victory over Everton.

Partey has played an integral role in the Gunners' first team, registering 16 league appearances this term.

"He’s a player I’ve always admired" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on January signing

Arsenal certainly required midfield reinforcements in the January transfer window to improve their squad depth, with Mohamed Elneny sidelined due to a significant knee injury.

The Gunners secured Jorginho's services from Chelsea for £12 million on deadline day. When asked about the Italian's signing and when he was first targeted, Arteta said in the aforementioned press conference:

"Many years ago. We knew that in this market, you have to adapt and you have to be flexible. You have to be ready for inconvenience. We had one with the latest news on Mo’s injury and we needed a player in that position."

"He’s [Jorginho] a player I’ve always admired. He’s a great character and he’s someone who is going to bring leadership and quality in that position. He’s going to help the team a lot."

Apart from the Italian midfielder, Arsenal also signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion and Jakub Kiwior from Serie A outfit Spezia Calcio in January.

