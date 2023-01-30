"That was peculiar" - Lionel Messi and Argentina slammed for 'lack of black representation' during 2022 FIFA World Cup victory

Lionel Messi’s Argentina have been criticized for their lack of African-Argentinian representation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. American television personality Joe Budden and his co-host claimed that it was bizarre to not see any Afro-descendent in Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning camp in 2022.

Lionel Messi and Co. won the 2022 FIFA World Cup at France’s expense on December 18. They beat Les Bleus 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 3-3 at the end of extra time. Budden, on his show, congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina on their triumph before discussing about black representation.

“Shoutout to Messi and them. Argentina won, right? I caught the end of it and it was spectacular. They had a penalty-off. It was stressful,” Said Budden (via Sport Bible).

“But black people were like 'that's strange'.”

At that point, Budden’s co-host cut in, saying:

“Ain't no black people playing for Argentina. All the pictures of the Argentinian people and there ain't no black representation. So people thought that was peculiar.

“Based on what I've read, they had a nice black demographic. And now that demo is not being represented anywhere.”

According to DIAFAR and other government studies (2021), La Albiceleste has over 5% Afro-Argentinian population. The country’s national football team, however, does not have a single Afro-descendent on their roster.

Lionel Messi cuts a frustrating figure as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) held to a 1-1 draw by Reims

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw by 11th-placed Stade Reims on Sunday night (29 January). Neymar gave PSG the lead in the 51st minute, but Marco Verratti’s challenge on Junya Ito got him his marching orders four minutes later. Down to 10 men, PSG still looked on course for a win, but Folarin Balogun’s 96th-minute strike poured cold water on their aspirations.

Lionel Messi featured from the beginning for PSG but was considerably below his best. The Argentine missed a glorious chance to double PSG’s lead in the 83rd minute from close range and failed to impress with his playmaking ability as well. Messi did not create any goalscoring opportunities, lost possession 14 times, did not have any shots on target, and lost seven of 10 ground duels.

