"That is why he has not performed" - Former Chelsea defender tells Harry Maguire why he has struggled at Manchester United

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Manchester United are "too big" for captain Harry Maguire. The Frenchman explained why the English centre-back has not been performing well for the club recently.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has largely preferred new-signing Lisandro Martinez (and Raphael Varane) over Maguire this season. The Argentina international has featured in all 14 of the Red Devils' Premier League fixtures so far. Meanwhile, Maguire has only made four appearances in the English top flight this term.

Gallas insisted that the England international does not possess the speed and agility required by defenders. When asked about reports suggesting a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur for Maguire, the former Chelsea defender told Genting Casino:

"Manchester United is too big for Maguire, that is why he has not performed there. I’m not sure if Tottenham will want him at the back. They need defenders but Maguire would not be good for them. He is almost 30 years old and he does not have as much speed as others. The older he gets, the less speed he will have."

Gallas then urged the Lilywhites to target a younger defender like Croatian star Josko Gvardiol instead of the 29-year-old. He added:

"Tottenham should invest on the right, on players who are younger and who are the future. They should try to sign Gvardiol over Maguire."

William Gallas gives his take on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's links with PSG

Gallas also spoke about Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, who he believes has declined since he first started playing for the Red Devils.

Rashford has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with president Al-Khelaifi even admitting that the Ligue 1 outfit would be interested in securing his services (via Sky Sports).

The England international's Manchester United contract is set to expire next summer as well, paving the way for a potential move to the Parc des Princes.

However, Gallas believes PSG do not need players like Rashford as they have enough squad depth in that position. Gallas told Genting Casino:

"Rashford to PSG will not happen. Marcus has not been good enough since the beginning of the season and has not shown how good he was when he first started playing for Man United. He was unbelievable, however now it is completely different. PSG already have players in that position so they do not need Rashford."

