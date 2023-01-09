“That is probably the end” - Paul Merson claims Chelsea star is ‘done’ at Stamford Bridge after display against Man City

Former Arsenal and England forward turned television pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 'done' at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter seemed to make a strong statement when he substituted Aubameyang, who had come on as a sub earlier in the match, at Stamford Bridge last week against Manchester City. The former Gabon international replaced the injured Raheem Sterling at the five-minute mark and was taken off in the 68th minute.

Merson has claimed that it was a point from where there is no return for the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker at Chelsea. Merson told Sky Sports:

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was taken off after coming on as a substitute in the first game against Man City and I think he will now be moved on. I think they will cut their ties with him."

"As soon as you are sub-subbing a 30-something player, I think that is probably the end. Maybe you can get away with it with a younger player, but in football it's one of those unwritten rules. It's a don't-do."

"But Potter did it with him at 33 and, for me, I think he's done. It's an example of why recruitment is such a big problem for Chelsea."

The 54-year-old questioned Chelsea's recruitment strategy and claimed that the Blues look destined to miss out on a top-four finish.

The former Arsenal attacker has also urged the Blues hierarchy to maintain their patience with Graham Potter. He added:

"They have brought a couple of players in already and it looks like they are going to have a go in the transfer window. They have to. The top four looks very far away right now but there's a long way to go."

"But if you do that January business and, all of a sudden, Potter goes a week or two later, then another manager will come in and say, 'Well, I don't like him, I didn't want him.'"

"That's what's happened with Aubameyang. Potter did not want him, but if he is now sacked and someone else comes in, they will go, 'Well, I don't want that centre-half or that centre-half.' Then it's like you are going around in circles again. That's why Potter has got to be given more time in my opinion."

Aubameyang has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge following his move from Barcelona in the summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has scored just three goals and provided one assist in 15 games for Chelsea this campaign. Aubameyang was also left out of Chelsea's squad for their FA Cup fixture against City yesterday.

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia during the winter transfer window.

The 19-year-old has fared incredibly well for the Saints following his move from Manchester City for an initial fee of £10.5 million in the summer.

The Belgian midfielder is regarded as one of the finest prospects in Europe right now. Lavia has scored once in 9 games across competitions for Southampton this season, having missed almost two months with a hamstring injury.

