“That puts everybody on edge” - David Seaman highlights problem with Arsenal after loss against Aston Villa

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman singled out Oleksandr Zinchenko's performance in the Gunners' 2-0 loss against Aston Villa on Sunday, April 14.

The Gunners had spurned the chance to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table, with Seaman critiquing Zinchenko's outing at left-back.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, the former Arsenal goalie said (via Metro):

"Watching Zinchenko in that left-back position, I know he likes to go into midfield, but sometimes he gives the ball away in really important positions. He got caught out a couple of times and that puts everybody on edge."

Arsenal's defeat, coupled with Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield, saw both teams slip up with Manchester City taking advantage. Pep Guardiola's men beat Luton Town 5-1 on Saturday, April 13, and are now two points clear of the Gunners and the Reds at the top.

David Seaman addresses the rest of Arsenal's season

Mikel Arteta's men will now turn their attention to Europe, as they travel to Germany this mid-week to face Bayern Munich for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The two teams are tied at 2-2 after the first leg.

Seaman gave his take on the loss against Villa and how the Gunners should move on. He said (via Metro):

"It’s frustrating because we had a great chance of really pushing, but it’s just one game. I can’t hear anybody singing yet, so let’s move on and get on with the rest of the games. There’s a massive game against Bayern and we’ll see what happens with that."

Seaman added his one fear about the Gunners, saying:

"My only fear, and I’ve talked about it all the time, is if we don’t get the right result against Bayern, the next game is against Wolves, and that could be tricky."

Arteta's men will return to the Premier League with a fixture against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

