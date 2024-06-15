"That could have been really bad" - Ian Wright hits out at Scotland star after loss to Germany at EURO 2024

Former England forward Ian Wright was critical of Scotland defender Ryan Porteous after he received a red card in the Euro 2024 opener against Germany on Friday, June 14. The hosts ran out comfortable 5-1 winners against a Scotland side that shot themselves in the foot.

Germany headed into the continental tournament with a point to prove, with manager Julian Nagelsmann receiving a new contract in the months leading up to Euro 2024. They wasted no time in getting into the groove against Scotland, laying down a marker ahead of their remaining group games.

Florian Wirtz broke the deadlock in the 10th minute before Jamal Musiala doubled Germany's advantage nine minutes later. Their task became easier as half-time approached as Scottish defender Porteous attempted a horrible two-footed lunge on Ilkay Gundogan inside the box.

The Watford defender was shown a straight red after a VAR check, and Germany were awarded a penalty, which Kai Havertz duly converted (45+1). Ian Wright was unimpressed by the tackle and felt it was shocking while speaking on ITV.

"This is a really bad, appalling challenge. The best thing is that Gundogan is not seriously injured. That could have been really bad. It's the last thing you need from Scotland's point of view," Wright said.

With Scotland a man down, Die Mannschaft had fun in the second half, scoring twice more through Niclas Fullkrug (68) and Emre Can (90+3). Germany conceded a goal in between as Antonio Rudiger headed one into his pwn net in the 87th minute.

Florian Wirtz makes history as Germany begin Euro 2024 with massive win

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz made history as he became the youngest German goalscorer at a European Championship. The attacking midfielder opened the scoring in the 10th minute at the Allianz Arena.

Wirtz got on the end of a Joshua Kimmich pass at the edge of the box before wrapping his foot around the ball. He found the bottom corner despite Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn getting a hand to it. His goal, the first of Euro 2024, made him the youngest goalscorer for his country at the tournament aged just 21 years and 42 days old.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala also got on the scoresheet nine minutes later, becoming the second-youngest German goalscorer in the competition. At 21 years and 109 days old, the talented midfielder was also named the Man of the Match.