“That could be a really good, smart piece of business” – Kevin Campbell urges Aston Villa to secure deal for ‘valuable’ 35-year-old

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Aston Villa to sign former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

The 52-year-old has suggested that the 'elite experience' of Luis Suarez could greatly benefit the Lions.

Campbell has also suggested that Ollie Watkins could take his game to the next level alongside a player of Suarez' caliber.

As per reliable journalist Gregg Evans, Villa boss Steven Gerrard is monitoring Luis Suarez's situation at Atletico Madrid. The player is tipped to leave the club in the summer as his deal runs out in June 2022.

Gerrard and Suarez had a really memorable spell together at Liverpool and almost won the Premier League title in 2014. A reunion could well be on the cards at Aston Villa this summer.

And, Campbell has insisted that the 35-year-old could prove to be a brilliant signing for Aston Villa as the Uruguayn international can 'show people the way'.

Campbell told Football Insider,

“That could be a really good, smart piece of business. Suarez is someone who can show people the way. It’s so important to have a point of reference with experience."

The former Arsenal forward believes Ollie Watkins' game could be greatly enhanced with the arrival of Luis Suarez at Villa Park.

“Ollie Watkins is a good striker, he’s got Danny Ings alongside him – but having someone else with that elite level experience will be so valuable. It could really help and enhance Watkins’ game. Rumour has it that he could be leaving, but I think someone like Suarez coming in could push him to the next level that Gerrard wants from him.”

Should Aston Villa sign Luis Suarez?

Luis Suarez is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era and Steven Gerrard knows his game extremely well.

Even though Suarez is 35 years old right now, he is still a top striker.

Suarez played a key part in Atletico Madrid's La Liga triumph last season and has been decent for the Rojiblancos this season.

The 35-year-old has 11 goals and three assists, having played 1974 minutes of football this season. Watkins, on the other hand, has managed just seven goals and one assist in 2174 minutes.

Luis Suarez could prove to be a brilliant signing by Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa if he comes on a free transfer.

