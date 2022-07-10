“That really impressed me and played an important role for me” – Sadio Mane discloses what temped him to join Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Former Liverpool star forward Sadio Mane has revealed what tempted him to join German club Bayern Munich ahead of the new season. The 30-year-old Senegal international expressed that German fans and their hospitality played a key role in his decision to join Bayern Munich.

In his first interview since joining Bayern, Mane spoke about his frequent visits to Munich during his stint at RB Salzburg and how the warm gestures of the football fans left a long-lasting impact on him. Mane expressed his happiness after the first session of training ahead of the pre-season friendlies, adding that he is looking forward to helping the team in the new Bundesliga season.

Speaking to the club's official media team, Sadio Mane shared his views on the first training session and his decision to join the German club. He said via iMiaSanMia:

"It was very good. I enjoyed it and so did the other guys. I'm very happy to be here. It was our first day together and I'm looking forward to the start of the season. I met them before, back then as opponents. Now we're teammates and I'm glad I got to know them.''

"When I was still living in Salzburg, I often visited Munich. People are very respectful and nice. That really impressed me and played an important role for me. The people welcomed me, especially here at the club, which gave me another boost in motivation"

Sadio Mane joined the German club after spending six years at Liverpool, winning scores of titles, scoring 120 goals, and assisting 48 more in 269 matches. The Bavarians signed the former Liverpool star on a three-year deal worth £35 million, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool failed to break the deadlock with the Senagal international over a new contract and the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica forced Mane to look for another club. The German club sensed the opportunity and signed Mane in a bid to replace Robert Lewandowski, if and when the Polish international decides to leave.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises former striker Sadio Mane

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes former striker Sadio Mane is not only a club legend but also one of the 'Premier League greats' for the legacy he left behind before joining Bayern Munich.

Klopp also added that he is happy with his decision to join another club and challenge himself in another league. He said via Anfield Watch:

"As well a Liverpool legend, he's one of the all-time Premier League greats, I would say, with the numbers he has. A fantastic person as well. We knew, he told us, his agent told us, they wanted to leave, they wanted to have a new challenge, find a new club.''

“So, really happy for him that he is now at the club where he wants to be. He is very thankful for all the things we did, and we are very thankful. Now he is at another club.”

