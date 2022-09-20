“That was a really nice moment” – Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner reveals how Mikel Arteta reacted to mistake from him in training

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has given an insight into Mikel Arteta's approach during training sessions. He revealed how the Spanish tactician once reacted to his mistake in training at London Colney.

Turner joined Arsenal this summer from Major League Soccer (MLS) side New England Revolution to play second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale. The United States men's national team (USMNT) goalkeeper made his debut for the club in their 2-1 UEFA Europa League win over FC Zurich earlier this month.

While in conversation with the MLS official website, Turner was asked about Arteta's early impressions from the training sessions, to which he replied:

"We were playing a small possession game and it was really, really tight. I tried to make a pass and I gave the ball away. I sort of visually got frustrated and upset and he [Arteta] just came up to me and shoved me.

"He was basically like: 'I don’t want to see that. I don’t like seeing that reaction. I want to see you pick yourself up and keep going.'

"I think that really set the tone for my mentality within the club and just to keep going no matter what. If you fail, that’s alright. What matters is how you react and not about the failure in itself. That was a really nice moment."

“Playing in the Europa League was a nice box to tick" - Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner on debut for the Gunners

Following his £4.5 million move from the MLS, Turner got his first taste of European football during Arsenal's Europa League encounter against FC Zurich.

The goalkeeper couldn't keep a clean sheet in the 2-1 victory, but was happy to have played his first game in the competition.

“Playing in the Europa League was a nice box to tick and I felt like after the first five minutes I sort of settled into the game and I felt really, really good about how I did,” Turner said.

“[Now it’s] sort of continue moving forward and focus on these two games and then from there, we have 13 games between the end of this break and the World Cup. Busy times ahead,” he added.

Turner is set to be named in the USMNT squad for the 2022 World Cup. He is currently with his national side for their upcoming friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

