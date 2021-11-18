“That was the reason” – Louis van Gaal reveals Thomas Muller’s wife blocked German's £84 million move to Manchester United

Louis van Gaal has confirmed Thomas Muller rejected Manchester United in 2015 because his wife was not in favor of moving away from Germany. The Dutch manager wanted the Bayern Munich star at Old Trafford but could not get the deal over the line.

Manchester United appointed van Gaal after his stint with the Dutch national team at the 2014 World Cup. He was at Old Trafford for just two years and won the FA Cup in his final match with the Red Devils.

While speaking with BILD, van Gaal confirmed Manchester United were close to signing Muller in 2015. However, Muller's wife was not interested in leaving Germany, and thus, the Bayern Munich star decided to remain at the Bundesliga club.

"In 2015, it would have been possible if his wife had been a little more open to a transfer abroad. At least that was the reason Thomas gave my assistant Marcel Bout, who had had all the conversations with him, why the transfer had been rejected," van Gaal explained.

The Dutch manager revealed Manchester United tried to sign the German in 2014 as well, but the Bayern Munich board rejected their offer.

"In 2014 the board of directors of FC Bayern was persistent (in rejecting United's interest)."

Manchester United reportedly bid €100M for Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller has also spoken about his failed move to Manchester United in the past. The German claimed Bayern Munich asked him to stay at the club and he obliged.

"Things were serious when Louis van Gaal came in [in 2015], for all sides involved. I could imagine going to Man Utd then. But the club said: 'We want you to stay'. I wasn't out of contract, that's why I it was pretty clear-cut in the end. But it wasn't just a poker game."

Muller's agent was also quizzed on the possible move back in 2015, and he was quoted saying:

"I do not want to participate. Thomas plays for Bayern and has a contract with Bayern [Munich]."

Reports at the time suggested that Manchester United were ready to pay €100 million to sign Muller.

Edited by Arvind Sriram