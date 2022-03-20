"That remains in private domain" - Leonardo Jardim says he spoke to Kylian Mbappe about PSG future

Kylian Mbappe's former coach Leonardo Jardim has revealed that he's discussed the French star's future with him. Jardim managed the 23-year-old star at AS Monaco and the pair even lifted the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe's accomplishments throughout that campaign prompted PSG to forke out a staggering €180 million for his services that summer. When he left Monaco, the World Cup winner had a word with Jardim about his future but the 47-year-old refused to go into the details.

Speaking to RMS Sport, the former Monaco manager said:

"If we discussed his future? When he left Monaco, we talked together about his future. But that remains in the private domain. It's up to him to see where he wants to play."

Since his mega-money switch, Mbappe has taken his game to new heights, firmly cementing his place among the best players in the world. In 207 games for the Parisians, he's scored 158 goals and made another 78 assists, lifting 10 trophies.

However, his contract with the club is up in June, and the France international is widely touted to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. French news outlet Le10sport.com has also revealed that the 23-year-old even has an agreement in place with the Spanish giants, so a departure looks imminent now.

It will be a huge loss for the club considering the impact he's made in the last five years, especially in the current season, where Mbappe has thoroughly outclassed Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Jardim feels the star is constantly scaling new heights and admits he's an important figure in PSG's squad.

"He was already a top-level player when he left Monaco and today he has gained and is still gaining experience. He's getting more and more capable, he's just the right age, 100% fit. I watched him last year and this year he is the most important player at Paris-Saint-Germain, each time a scorer or a decisive player," Jardim added.

Mbappe unlikely to remain at PSG after Champions League exit

PSG's disappointing Champions League exit highlighted many of the issues pervading the side.

But more importantly, it also squished any hopes they had of keeping Mbappe, who seems hell-bent on joining Real Madrid.

He's long been on their radar and with his PSG contract entering the last three months, with no extension signed yet, the French superstar could soon be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu at last.

