"That's 3 times this season" - Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford angry with VAR for denying him record breaking goal 

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford has voiced his frustration with VAR for denying him a record-breaking goal.

The Red Devils defeated 10-man Reading 3-1 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, 28 January.

Casemiro scored twice and his compatriot Fred scored the third while Amadou Salif Mbengue scored for the visitors.

Marcus Rashford was chasing a wonderful club record against Reading to become the first Manchester United player to ever score in 10 consecutive home games.

The 25-year-old thought that he managed to achieve the phenomenal feat eight minutes before half-time as he nodded the ball home at the back post.

However, his joy was cut short by the VAR as striker Wout Weghorst was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to the goal.

Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to voice his discontent with the VAR as he was denied a record that would have taken him into the club's history books.

The Manchester United forward complained that he has been on the wrong end of VAR's decision thrice already this campaign.

The England international, however, insisted that he is incredibly proud to match Dennis Viollet's 64-year-old record. He wrote:

"Unfortunately, VAR got the better of me again today. That's 3 times this season. Breaking the record for consecutive goals at OT would have been incredible, but I'm proud to have equalled Dennis Viollets record."

Marcus Rashford leveled Dennis Viollet's record of scoring in nine consecutive home games by finding the net in the 2-1 win against Manchester City.

The versatile attacker has been on fire this season for Erik ten Hag's side, having already scored 18 goals and produced six assists in 29 games across competitions.

The Manchester United forward had the worst season of his career last time out, scoring just five goals and assisting twice in 32 games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag refuses to take credit for Marcus Rashford's turnaround in form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has commented on his star forward Marcus Rashford's scintillating run of form.

Ten Hag spoke ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Reading on Saturday, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"Something no one expects, some crazy stuff that has to be also in a team's fantasy and adventure. I am not Harry Potter! It's just confidence. Every player has to make and get his own confidence.

"He (Rashford) fought for this, he invested in this. Of course with my coaching staff, we bring in structures, especially in the way of play that give him routines that he needs to get into the right position."

He added:

"But finally, it's up to him, to the player, and when the player has the confidence then I'm convinced, in the way we are working - the way of play is most important but also the environment and the culture are also important - then the player can perform at his best."

