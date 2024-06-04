"That's 40 goals over the next 10 years" – Ex-Real Madrid coach rates Kylian Mbappe signing

Ex-Real Madrid manager and player Jorge Valdano has shared his thoughts on his former team signing Kylian Mbappe, hinting that the player would give Los Blancos an additional advantage.

Earlier this Monday (June 3), Los Blancos announced the 25-year-old as their new signing on a five-year contract. They will reportedly pay the right-footed forward an annual salary of between €15 million and €20 million and a staggering signing-on bonus of €125 million.

After the announcement, Mbappe expressed his elation on X, posting:

"A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid! 🤍🤍🤍"

Trending

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Spanish news website The Objective, Valdano was asked to provide his thoughts on Mbappe's Bosman move to Real Madrid. The Argentine responded (h/t X/@SrNaninho):

"It's an affirmation of the power of the club, of the great capacity to seduce great players over money. That's 40 goals over the next 10 years [from the player]. [For fans, there will be more] fascination to watch all the games with a superior talent [at their club]."

Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and won the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award, relished a fine club season. He registered 44 goals in 48 games for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Overall, Mbappe has scored a staggering 256 goals during his seven-year spell at PSG. He has also laid out 108 assists in 308 matches across competitions for the Parisians, lifting 15 trophies in the process.

Mbappe, who has scored 46 times in 77 matches for France, is next likely to be in action for his national team. He could start the Didier Deschamps-coached team's friendly against Luxembourg on June 5.

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid ace opens up on his future

After helping his club win their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy last Saturday, Rodrygo was queried to shed light on his situation at Real Madrid. The 23-year-old replied (h/t X/@FabrizioRomano):

"This week some media said about bids, clubs, interest... I don't know anything about it and I'm not interested. Even if there are proposals, I have no idea about that. I'm staying, I'm happy. How can I leave?"

Over the last couple of months, Rodrygo has reportedly drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City, and Liverpool too.

Rodrygo, who has been at Real Madrid since July 2019, registered 17 goals and nine assists in 50 overall games for his club last campaign.