"That's absolute nonsense" - Hansi Flick and Bastian Schweinsteiger involved in furious exchange after Germany's FIFA World Cup exit

Germany manager Hansi Flick clashed with Bastian Schweinsteiger in the aftermath of Germany's 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination, as per the Mirror.

Die Mannschaft exited the FIFA World Cup at the group stages for the second consecutive time despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica.

Spain suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in the other game, resulting in Germany finishing third in Group E.

Their 2-1 opening loss to the Samurai Blues proved decisive as they dropped out of the competition in Qatar.

Schweinsteiger has assessed the German's disappointing exit from the competition, claiming that Flick's side didn't possess as much energy as other teams.

Flick was not happy with Schweingster's suggestion and responded to the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner:

"That's absolute nonsense. What's that based on?"

The former Bayern Munich midfielder didn't blame Flick for the side's elimination but explained:

"The appearance of the national team is not enough, that's not enough. We invited the opponent. The fundamental problem is that we often invite the opponent."

The German boss alluded to his side's 1-1 draw with Spain in his assessment of their exit:

"I am convinced we had possibilities and chances in the (last) match against Spain to win, but you have to take those chances and score and then it would have been a different situation for us."

Flick added that the Germans did all they could by beating Costa Rica but that the result could have been better:

"There are so many reasons (for Germany's exit), but I am not looking to find excuses. We did not have a lot of time to train, but it is not down to that. We fulfilled our duty today and went off the pitch with a victory, but the result could have been better."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Germany head coach Hansi Flick is positive following his side being eliminated from the 🗣 "We can get up quickly and recover from this."Germany head coach Hansi Flick is positive following his side being eliminated from the #FIFAWorldCup 🗣 "We can get up quickly and recover from this."Germany head coach Hansi Flick is positive following his side being eliminated from the #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/G5o0u0VhhS

Germany's Thomas Muller hints at international retirement following his side's FIFA World Cup exit

Muller could be waving goodbye to his international career

Bayern forward Muller, 33, has hinted that he may be about to call it a day on his international career after Germany's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking after the win over Costa Rica, he said:

"If this was my last game, it was a huge pleasure. I've done it with love. We experienced incredible moments together. In every game, I tried to leave my heart on the pitch."

SPORTbible @sportbible The last time we will probably see Thomas Muller at the World Cup. An icon. The last time we will probably see Thomas Muller at the World Cup. An icon. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/CWC5Eqw8ix

Muller was part of the German side that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He has earned 121 international caps for Die Mannschaft, scoring 44 goals and providing 40 assists.

Get Costa Rica vs Germany live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 1737 votes