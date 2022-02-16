“That’s absolutely ridiculous” – Chris Sutton hits out at co-pundit over Premier League title race claim involving Liverpool and Manchester City

Television pundit Chris Sutton has hit out at his colleague Robbie Savage as he believes it would be "absolutely ridiculous" to rule Liverpool out of the Premier League title race despite Manchester City holding a solid advantage at the top.

Fellow pundit Robbie Savage suggested that the Reds would not be able to catch the Premier League leaders but Sutton couldn't agree with the Welshman.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking absolutely unstoppable at the moment but his biggest competitor Jurgen Klopp looks determined to keep pushing the title race down to the wire.

The Cityzens demolished Dean Smith's Norwich City 4-0 on Saturday but Klopp's side once again closed the gap with a scrappy 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

As per Savage, the title race is already over but Sutton claimed that the Merseyside club can still turn it around.

“Are you writing Liverpool off,” said Sutton, as quoted by BBC Radio 5.

“You are saying that Liverpool can’t win the title this season. That’s absolutely ridiculous."

"It will be six points if they win their game in hand and they've got to play Manchester City as well."

“Come on, come on! Liverpool can still win it.”

Pep Guardiola has already won three Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad and Klopp's side have been his closest competitors.

The German managed to finally put an end to the Reds' 30-year drought for the league title back in 2019-20 but had to hand it back to Guardiola the following season.

The rivalry between Guardiola and Klopp has been one of the most exciting things to watch out for in recent years.

If the Anfield club can manage to keep up the pressure on the league leaders, the clash between them on April 9 at the Etihad would be a huge one.

Can Liverpool realistically catch Manchester City in the Premier League title race?

Liverpool currently find themselves nine points behind Manchester City in the league table with a game in hand.

With the form Guardiola's side are in at the moment, it looks unlikely that they will drop too many points for the Reds to capitalize on.

But it is the Premier League, after all, and it has always been known for surprises.

This is the deepest squad depth Klopp has ever had at the club and he will be keen to keep pushing the Cityzens hoping for a mistake from his rivals.

With so many games left to play, it would be wrong to rule Liverpool out of the Premier League title race. But there is no denying the fact that it is Manchester City's title to lose.

